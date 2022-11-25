KTR compliments his department on winning 7 more Swachh Survekshan awards

Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday said that it is happy for him to report that Telangana Municipal Administration Department has won seven more Swachh Survekshan awards. Taking our tally to 26, highest in the country for any state, he tweeted.

He complimented the team under the guidance of department special secretary Arvind Kumar and Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration (CDMA) Dr. N Satyanarayana for making Telangana state proud across the country.

Based on the population, Kagaznagar (50,000 to 1 lakh), Amangal (25,000 to 50,000), Gundlapochampally (15,000 to 25,000) and Wardhannapet (below 15,000) Urban Local Bodies(ULBs) ranked as 2nd Fastest Moving Cities in the country for the Swachh Survekshan -2022

Similarly, Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (3 lakh to 10 lakh) Jangaon (50,000 to 1 lakh) and Kothakota (15,000 to 25,000) are ranked as 3rd Fastest Moving Cities across the country.





