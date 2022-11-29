Kharge compares Modi with Ravan

As the elections for Gujarat Assembly is fast approaching, war of words and personal criticism has been continuing between the leaders of the political parties. Adding more fuel to the trend, Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi will he have 100 heads like Ravan.

Addressing a public meeting as part of poll campaign in Gujarat, "We are seeing your face (Modi's face) in every election from corporation polls to MLA and MP elections. Do you have 100 heads like Ravan? I observed that whatever the election it may be they (BJP candidates) are seeking votes from the people on the name of Modiji. Is Modi will go to the municipality and work for the people from there? Will Modi come down and helps you whenever you (people) need?", Kharge wanted to know from the audience who attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, the BJP leaders raised their objections towards the comment made by the Congress Party President against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya has said that Kharge's comments are insulting the Prime Minister of the country. "Unable to withstand from the heat out of the Gujarat elections, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge have been losing balance while using words. He compared PM Modi with Ravan. By doing so, he insulted the Gujarat and the son of the Gujarat soil", he alleged.