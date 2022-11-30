KCR’s Revolutionary Decision, Two Transgender Doctors appointed as Medical Officers at OGH

The Telangana State Government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has taken a revolutionary decision in order to empower the transgender community, who have been facing discrimination at all fronts in the society for decades together.

Seems to be setting a bench mark to the Central Government as well as other state governments in the country, Telanga government has appointed two transwomen doctors as medical officers at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) in Hyderabad, recently.

The two transwomen doctors are Dr Ruth John Koyyala of Khammam who completed her MBBS graduation from Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences in 2018 and Dr Prachi Rathore who graduated from Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad.

According to Dr Ruth John, she faced rejection from at least 15 hospitals in the state when she approached the authorities of the hospitals to get a job. Though they didn't say directly on her face, her identity of transwomen played spoilsport in the eyes of the society by degrading her qualification in medical profession.

The 30-year-old-transwoman doctor Dr. Prachi Rathore also forced to witness the ugly face of discrimination. The hospital she was working has showed her the exit door after came to know about her identity. The hospital authorities said that the patients will not come to the hospital if she continues to work in the hospital.

Putting an end to their hardship and the discrimination they have been facing, the Telangana state government has appointed the two transwomen doctors as medical officers at the OGH in Hyderabad.

The transgender rights activists across Telangana have lauded the KCR Government's decision in recruiting two transwomen doctors as medical officers at a renowned government hospital in the capital city. "We feel proud of historical decision taken by the government. It (the appointment) will send a strong message to the professionals from the medical and health field that transgender doctors also equally qualified doctors on par with the doctors from other two genders in the society ", they said.