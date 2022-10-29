KCR's Public Meeting at Chandur on Sunday draws nation's attention

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo, chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to address a public meeting at Bangarigadda village of Chandur Mandal, which comes under Munugode Assembly constituency where he is going ask the people to vote for the party candidate Kosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy in the ensuing by election, on Sunday.



Though the meeting is focusing on poll campaign, it draws the attention of the nation where KCR expected to spill the beans ranging from his brain child, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), a gate way to national politics to the recent farmhouse scam, where four of the party MLAs lured by the three middlemen alleged to be belonged to the BJP with an amount of Rs.100 crore, civil contracts and posts if they switched their loyalty to the saffron party, during his speech in the public meeting. Though the BJP state leaders rubbished the infamous poaching of MLAs as baseless, the audio clips of the middlemen which went viral on social media has shocked the saffron bandwagon.

With the cancellation of BJP national president JP Nadda's public meeting at Munugode constituency on October 31, it is learnt that most of the voters in the constituency were sure about the role of the BJP in the farmhouse scam.

On the other hand, KCR's public meeting has been drawing every one's attention when Congress Senior leader Rahul Gandhi has been busy with his Bharat Jodo Yatra which entered in Telangana amid the Deepavali celebrations, Along with him, another Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who played an active role in the grand old party when the demand of statehood for Telangana is reached at its peak, has been saying that it is hard to reach Delhi (indirectly hinting at the BRS) without the support of the Congress party. According to the political analysts Jairam Ramesh's intention is to dilute the very purpose of the BJS in national politics. They are of the opinion that KCR will make everything about the janda (flag) and agenda of the BRS in the scheduled public meeting in Chandur.

As it is so, the outcome of the Mungode by-poll may influence the prospectus of the national parties especially the BJP in the ensuing Assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, the public meeting gained more significance at national level.