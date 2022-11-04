KCR's Mission to Cleanse Democracy, a Ray of Hope to New Age Politics

Telengana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has launched his new mission to cleanse democracy, by releasing the three-hour video which contains the discussion made by the three middlemen alleged from the BJP to lure the four ruling party MLA to join the saffron party by offering them Rs.100 crore, civil contracts and plum posts in a jam packed press conference at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad, is said to be a ray of hope to the new-age-politics in the country.



The press conference addressed by the leader, who launched a national party by renaming his Telangana Rashtra Samithi(TRS) to Bharat Rashtra Samithi(BRS) at a time one national party leader is wandering on the roads of Telangana on the name of Bharat Jodo Yatra, an attempt to bring unity among the party leaders to dethrone the ruling pink party and another national party also in the same mission by engaging three middlemen to poach four TRS MLAs, has drawn the attention of nation where most of the people across the county glued to the television sets and mobile phones to witness the KCR's dare devil act upon the BJP-ruled Central government with evidences in live telecast.

The political pundits are of opinion that the Telangana Chief Minister also cautioned the political parties heading non-BJP governments, such as the Aam Admi Party (AAP), YSRCP and the Congress party in the states include Delhi, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan consecutively, on the conspiracy of the saffron party to dethrone the governments in the above states by releasing the video.



They said by doing so KCR has launched his effort to bring unity among the parties across the country to create an alternate to the saffron party and the grand old party at the national level.