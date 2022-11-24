KCR told me don't scare with I-T searches & raids: Minister Malla Reddy

Minister Malla Reddy has said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao predicted the raids and searches by the special teams of Income Tax department (I-T) and Enforcement directorate (ED) at houses and offices of Telangana ministers and their relatives.

"Chief Minister KCR has already advised that don't get scared with the raids of I-T department and the ED teams. The BJP has been conspiring against the TRS government and the saffron party leaders will not do anything against us and the chief minister. He (chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) is our strength. He will take care of us", the minister said.

Addressing the press persons at Hyderabad on Thursday, Malla Reddy has said that this is not that IT raids are being conducted on him. The minister said that he never such a raid in large scale.

Malla Reddy wanted to know whether is he a smuggler or involved in hawala business or running a casino. He said that the raids in large scale were conducted on him because he is one among the ministers in the TRS government.

"I am in the educations sector for the past 30 years. I can proudly say that I introduced engineering education in private sector. We become synonymous to engineering education. We have been serving the society by establishing educational institutions. We are doing service not the business. We are not here to scare with conspiracies hatched by the BJP", Malla Reddy said.

Meanwhile, both the family members of Minister Malla Reddy and one of the Income Tax officers filed complaints on each other at Bowenpally Police Station in Hyderabad.

While Malla Reddy's son Bhadra Reddy had filed a complaint against Income Tax officer Ratnakar by saying that his brother's signatures were forcefully taken at Dundigul limits hospital.

On the other hand, the Income Tax officer Ratnakar gave a complaint against Malla Reddy wherein he stated that the minister forcefully snatched a laptop, mobile phone and evidence from IT Officers in Hyderabad.

The Bowenpally Police Station Inspector K Ravi Kumar has said that based on the complaints received from both the parties cases were registered under the relevant sections of the IPC.

Minister Malla Reddy ruled out the complaint made against him by the Income Tax officer. He said that he neither tear any documents nor snatched anyone's laptop.