KCR scripts a new chapter in Medical & Health care Sector, launches 8 Medical Colleges at one go

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has said the state government is in the process of realizing the goal of establishing a medical college at each district in the state.

Addressing the gathering after launching the commencement of educational classes in the newly established 8 Government Medical Colleges, he said that the occasion is the rarest of the rare in Indian history. The chief minister they will launch another 17 medical colleges in Telangana within two years.

As the Government Medical Colleges increased from 5 to 17 in the state, simultaneously the MBBS seats increased from 850 to 2790, PG seats increased from 215 to 1180 and super specality seats increased from 70 to 152, he said.

Expanding the need of medical and health care sector in the state, "There is a need for doctors and paramedical staff according to the population. We are going to establish Nursing Colleges. I am requesting the minister and officials of Heath, Medical and Family Welfare ministry to introduce other paramedical courses soon", chief minister said.

"We can protect the people from the menaces like Corona once we increase the medical and health care facilities rapidly. Wherever the medical and health care sector is strengthened there the human resources will be safegaurded", he categorically said.