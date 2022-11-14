KCR saved Jagan government by foiling the Operation Lotus

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) which has taken the accused trio in the MLAs poaching case in Telangana has found key evidences during its probe in recent times. According to the sources, the SIT has collected as many as one lakh pages of data from the accused. The sleuths came know about the shocking information about the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh state.

According to the data, the BJP-led Central Government on one hand exhibiting good relationships with the YSRCP government in Andhra Pradesh and on the other hand it set a stage to dethrone the Jagan government in the state by luring the ruling MLAs with good offers.

The sources said that, the SIT sleuths got the evidences which clears showed the BJP's plans to purchase ruling party MLAs by targeting state governments in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi and Rajasthan apart from Telangana.

As per the data available with the SIT, when it comes to Andhra Pradesh, the BJP bigwigs have decided to lure as many as 70 YSRCP MLAs to dethrone the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the state.

The highly reliable sources have said that as many as 55 YSRCP MLAs are in touch with the middlemen deployed by the BJP high command. The KCR headed government has foiled the Operation Lotus in Telangana when the middlemen were in deep discussion with the above said 55 YSRCP MLAs to set a deal to join them in the saffron brigade. Otherwise the operation will be successfully continued in Andhra Pradesh apart from Delhi and Rajasthan.