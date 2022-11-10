KCR mulls to take a decision on Rajbhavan's role in approving bills

With Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan summoned one of the ministers to Rajbhavan and her allegation of an undemocratic situation prevailed in the state at a time the memorandum signed by the Parliament members of DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance seeking removal of Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi which was submitted to Rashtrapathi Bhavan has giving a thought to Telangana Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao to join the group of Chief Ministers of other states who have been battling to limit the powers of Governor in all fronts.



Notably the state governments and respective Chief Ministers including the Telangana has been worrying about the unduly delays to assent the bills related to educational institutions by the Governor though the bills were enacted by the Legislative Assembly of the respective states where more than 100 public representatives support the bills of public interest.

Starting with West Bengal to Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Kerala state governments have brought legislation to limit the powers of Governor's role in higher educational institutions starting with Universities. It is learnt that the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab also in a thought of taking cue from the above said non-BJP governments in dealing with the Rajbhavan.

According to the sources, the Telangana government led by Chief Minister K Chandra Sekhar Rao also eliciting the opinion of the eminent personalities to join the group of non-BJP state governments which have been battling against the Rajbhavan when it comes to get in time assent to the important bills of public interest.