'KCR Garu committed to make Telangana the safest state for women in India'

MLC Kalvankuntla Kavitha has said the under the guidance of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, we sincerely committed to making Telangana the safest state for women in India and worldwide.

She made a series of posts on her twitter handle marking the International Day for Elimination of Voilence Against Women on Friday.

She called upon everyone to pledge to create safe spaces for women in their respective places including home, workplace, public transport and the streets.

Kavitha said that women are the backbone of any society. She urged the people to respect women by giving space to their voice, their opinion and their very being.

When it comes to Telangana, she said that under the guidance of visionary leader KCR Garu, we sincerely are committed to making Telangana the safest state for women in India and worldwide.

The MLC said that CM KCR has taken substantial efforts in this direction. She appreciated the Women Police Stations, She Teams, Swift Response mechanism that play a key role in controlling the crimes against women in Telangana. Kavitha lauded the intent of having a dialogue that is more inclusive and respectful towards women. She said that the initiatives taken by the Telangana government is nothing but the beginning of a new revolution towards the safety of the women.