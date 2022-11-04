KCR Effect, BJP Leaders In Damage Salvage Mode

The recent press conference addressed by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad has sent tremors to the BJP head quarters in Delhi. Tarun Chugh, the Telangana BJP affairs in-charge who has been busy with poll campaign has rushed to Delhi and started discussions with party bigwigs on the course of action to be taken to control the damage.

According to the sources, the BJP bigwigs who have been responding to the allegations made by KCR in a wait and watch policy are enquiring the state leaders about the video evidence and other details where the TRS chief revealed to the press persons.

They instructed the state leaders including Union minister G Kishan Reddy, party state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Rajya Sabha member K Laxman to give strong counter to the allegations made by KCR. It is learnt that, the BJP top leaders are in view of taking legal advises from the well known persons from the judiciary on his comments.

While addressing the press persons, Chief Minister KCR said that he sent the videos, which contains the evidence where the middlemen sent by the BJP are in the process of luring the four TRS MLAs with Rs.100 crore, civil contracts and plum posts to make them to shift their loyalty to the saffron party, to the Chief Justice of India (CJI), judges of Supreme Court and High courts, investigation agencies such as Enforcement Directorate, Central Vigilance Commission, CBI, DGPs of all states and key leaders in the various political parties across the country. He said they also submitted the video to the High Court of Telangana.

He urged the judiciary and all constitutional institutions in the country to go through the video and bring out the actual culprits behind the horse-trading.

The sources said that, the BJP leaders are worrying a lot about the prestige of the party as there is a mention of the names of the party bigwigs in the video.