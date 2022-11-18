Kavitha warns BJP MP Arvind of attack him with slippers

Entire nation witnessed a fire brand in MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha after she warned BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind after he made derogatory comments against her.

Speaking to media at Hyderabad on Friday, she ruled out the allegation made by BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind that she spoke to the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in order to join the grand old party.

"KCR is the one and only leader in my life. I continue my political journey with him only. It is totally false allegation that I talked to Mallikarjun Kharge to join the Congress party. It is true that I got offers from the BJP", she said.

In an attempt to control her emotions, "After watching the behaviour of Aravind, as there is no other option, I am forced to speak against persons. kukka kaatuku cheppu debba tappadu (tit for tat). If he once again talks about me and my party, I will attack him with my slipper at Nizamabad Chourasta. I am tendering my sincere apology to the people of Telangana on using unparliamentary words", the Nizamabad MLC said.

Meanwhile, the ruling party activists attacked and vandalized the house of BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind in Hyderabad. They barged in to the MP's residence and damaged the glass window panes and furniture. The pink party activists have been alleging that Dharmapuri Arvind recently said that TRS Nizamabad MLC Kavitha will join the Congress party very soon and made some derogatory comments against the daughter of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. His comments may lead to the attack on his residence in Hyderabad.

The BJP MP was participating in a meeting at the collectorate in Nizamabad, when his house was attacked in Hyderabad.

Speaking with press persons at Nizamabad, "If someone made comments will you attack them? Is it reasonable to attack on the house? ", Arvind questioned the MLC.

Giving more details about his comment that the MLC is going to join the grand old party, "One of the Senior Congress leaders called me and informed me that she is going to join the Congress party. It is wise to order an enquiry against this issue. The truth will come out once her phone also tapped like so many leaders phones in the state", he said.