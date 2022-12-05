Kavitha says no to meet CBI tomorrow, gave four dates of her availability in a letter to the agency

TRS MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha wrote a letter to the CBI on Monday, where she expressed her inability to attend a meeting with the CBI officials on Tuesday in connection with sensational Delhi liquor scam.





The letter said that she is not in a position to meet on 6th December 2022, because of her preoccupied schedule. Kavitha gave her dates of availability to meet on 11th, 12th or 14th, 15th December at her residence in Hyderbad. She also asked the authority to confirm one among the above four mentioned dates at the earliest. The TRS MLC also presents herself a law abiding citizen and said that she will cooperate with the investigation. Kavitha also said that she will meet the authorities concerned on any of the above said dates to cooperate with the investigation.



The MLC also made it clear that her name does not figure in any manner what so ever from the contents of the First Information Report (FIR), list of accused persons as well as the compliant dated July 22, 2022. Kavitha said that she carefully gone through the above said items after receiving e-mail from the CBI, where the e-mail has stated that the copy of the FIR as well as compliant is available on the website.

Earlier she wrote a letter to Alok Kumar Shahi, DSP, CBI, Delhi branch seeking original copy of the compliant and the FIR after she received notices from the authorities concerned on Friday. She also asked the DSP to fix the date for her meeting with the sleuths after she received the above said items.

Alok Kumar Shahi has earlier send her notice to probe her at her residence either in Delhi or in Hyderabad at 11 am on December 6 as part of the Delhi liquor scam.

But, in her second letter to the CBI, the MLC has expressed her inability to meet the officials concerned on December 6 and asked them to confirm one of the dates of her availability, which she mentioned in the latest letter, at her residence at Hyderabad.