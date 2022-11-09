Kavitha helps poor medical student, pays first installment of the fees

Hyderabad: Setting a bench mark to the public representatives in helping talented students from below poverty line, Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha extended financial support to a medical student recently. She handed over first installment of her fees.

Harika, daughter of a single mother belonged to Namdevwada in Nizamabad town was ranked 40,958 at national level, 703 at the State level and 980 on merit basis in the NEET exam held in 2022. Harika made this possible after following the video lessons of NEET exam on YouTube through a smart phone gifted to her by one of the relatives, as her family poor finances will not allow her to take coaching in any institutions.

She got admission in the Government Medical College, Siddipet with free seat. But Harika is not in a position to pay the fees.

After came to know about the philanthropy of Nizamabad MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, Harika along with her family members approached the public representative. After having a patient hearing the MLC whole heartedly agreed to extend financial support to her further studies. She immediately handed over the first installment of the fees to Harika which she has to pay to the Government College. She took the poor medical student into her fold and blessed her. Harika along with her family members thanked the MLC in providing in-time support to her studies.

Later, MLC Kavitha posted the success story of Harika on her twitter handle along with photographs which went viral on the social media.

"Dare to dream and then never stop working until you achieve them. This is the story of Harika, who passed and excelled in the MBBS exams via YouTube videos. I met her and her mother and extended my support towards her dreams by handing over the first installment of her fees (1/2) The daughter of a single mother who is a beedi worker, Harika from Nizamabad is an inspiration for every person who chooses to live their dreams. Meeting Harika and her mother, a Beedi worker, and becoming a part of her incredible journey is truly a blessing'', she tweeted.

Netizens has been appreciating her philanthropic act towards a poor medical student with comments and sharing the photographs and tweets on various social medial platforms.

