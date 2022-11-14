Kashmir Files director to make a film on the COVID-19 vaccine

Director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri scored a massive blockbuster earlier this year with The Kashmir Files. The film was made on a budget of less than Rs. 5 crores and went on to collect more than Rs. 250 crores at the box office.

Now, Vivek is set to start his new project. This film will be based on a book that talks about the COVID-19 pandemic and how Indian doctors and scientists dealt with it.

Speaking to an English daily, Vivek stated after The Kashmir Files, he wanted to make another film that his team can be proud of. After reading the ICMR director general Balram Bhargava's book 'Going Viral - Making of Covaxin: The Inside Story', Vivek got to know about Indian scientists' relentless hard work that went into making the COVID-19 vaccine. He said that most of these scientists were women.

After reading about their efforts, Vivek wanted to tell this inspiring story on the big screen and decided to adapt the book into a feature film.

He stated that the entire shooting will happen in Lucknow. Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi, Nivedita Bhattacharya and Rajeshwari Sachdev will play the main roles in it. Vivek said that it will be a character-driven film and will feature 90% of the cast from his home state Uttar Pradesh.