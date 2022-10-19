'Karthikeya 3' to be on the backdrop of Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Nikhil Siddharth - Chandu Mondeti, the combination which gave a decent hit 'Karthikeya' had joined hands for its sequel 'Karthikeya 2', which got released in the first half of the year and turned out to be a big hit not just here, but also across the country.

An adventure which takes place around the quest to find a belonging of Lord Sri Krishna, the film attracted the audience to the theatre in the name of religious & spiritual sentiments and surprising it did manage to succeed on them. The film made a rocking number and the team claimed that it marked Rs. 100 CR gross, although there were speculations about the numbers, and it did work at the US box office too. Nikhil Siddharth, the male lead of the film, had given an interview to the foreign media recently.

Nikhil mentioned that everyone wanted is asking about 'Karthikeya 3' and he feels like they are not going to leave him alone without making one. He said that it shall begin soon and the rumours had it that film shall be shot with the backdrop of Ayodhya Ram Mandir.