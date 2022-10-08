Karthikeya 2 sets up a smashing record in OTT arena

Karthikeya 2 is one of the biggest hits of this year. Even though it was made on a small budget and featured relatively non-star actors, the film went on to become one of the most profitable ventures of 2022. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, this mythological adventure film featured Nikhil and Anupama Parameswaran in the lead roles.



Karthikeya 2 is having a decent theatrical run even now in theatres. It collected over Rs. 100 crores in its theatrical run. The film premiered on the Zee5 OTT platform recently. Not only in theatres but it was a hit in the OTT arena as well. According to Zee5, Karthikeya 2 was streamed more than 100 crore minutes in just 48 hours of its premiere.



This is indeed a new record in the OTT space. Karthikeya 2 premiered on Zee5 on October 5, on the occasion of Dasara. Within no time, it had set up a new record. We have to see how many more records will it reach in the coming days.

Karthikeya 2 features Viva Harsha, Srinivas Reddy and Tulasi in the other key roles. Anupam Kher played an important cameo. It is produced by Abhishek Agarwal. Kaala Bhairavaa composed the music for this film.