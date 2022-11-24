Kantara streaming on Prime Video, without Varaha Roopam

Kantara is one of the super hit films in the recent times. The film was originally released in Kannada language. Later, it was dubbed to other regional languages as well. Interestingly, the makers of Kantara used the song Varaha Roopam which is based on Navarasam of Thaikkudam Brudge.

The court passed a verdict in the favour of Thaikkudam Bridge and asked the makers to discontinue the usage of the song from all streaming platforms. However, the song continued to play on different platforms. Now, the film is available on the streaming service, Amazon Prime Video.

The film's OTT release took place today on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service removed Varaha Roopam song from the final version and Thaikuddam Bridge has confirmed the same on social media.

Taking to their Instagram page, they have posted that the song has been removed.

"Amazon Prime has removed the plagiarised version of our song 'NAVARASAM' from the movie KANTARA. Justice Prevails! Thanks to our Attorney: Satish Murthi & our mentor Mathrubhumi @mathrubhuminewstv for their unstinted support. Thanks to our Musician fraternity, fans and Media who extended their wholehearted support to fight for the rights," posted Thaikuddam Bridge on Instagram.