Kantara has similarities with Rangasthalam!

Kantara is one of the recent hits in South and many people on social media started comparing it with Rangasthalam for a strange reason. With the release of 'Kantara', there were many similarities drawn by the audience between this film and 'Rangasthalam'.



Apart from the epilogue & prologues, the rest of the plot seems to be along the same lines as Rangasthalam and the fans & audience have come up with some interesting theories about both films.



One of them is that they both might be existing in the same world but the different regions, and also there were also other arguments about how there might be a chance of makers getting inspired by 'Rangasthalam'.



Amidst all this, the film went on to trend again in social media and so are the fan testimonials.



Currently, Kantara is performing extremely well at the pan-India box office. Rishab Shetty played the lead role in the film along with directing the film.



Geetha Arts distributed the film in Telugu and it became a profit venture for them.

