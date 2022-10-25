Kantara falls in a controversy

Varaha Roopam is the super hit audio single from the film Kantara. The song has become a very big hit and we came to know that the single has fallen into a controversy now. As per the reports, Kerala based musical band Thaikkudam Bridge claimed that the makers of Kantara copied their song.

Taking to their Instagram profile, team Thaikkudam Bridge shared their views about the copyright violation. The following is their post:

From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is therefore a blatant infringement of copyright laws. From our standpoint the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team. We request the support of our listeners and encourage you to spread the word about the same. Also request our fellow artistes to share and raise your views protecting music copy right.

For now, team Kantara is maintaining their silence on the issue. More details will be out soon.