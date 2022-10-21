Kantara Effect: Govt takes a crucial decision

Kantara is one of the super hit films in Kannada. Rishab Shetty acted in the lead role of the film. Not just that, he also directed the movie. The sensational actor is now working on the prequel as well as a sequel for the prestigious project.



Meanwhile, post the film's success, the Karnataka government decided to give monthly allowance for Daiva Narthakas.



"Adoring Daivas, dance, and divine intervention. The BJP-led #Karnataka government has announced a Rs 2,000 monthly allowance for 'Daiva Narthakas' above 60 years of age. Bhoota Kola, a spirit worship ritual depicted in the movie #Kantara is part of Hindu Dharma," posted PC Mohan, who is a MP from Bangalore Central constituency.



Kantara is produced by Vijay Kiragandur, under Hombale Films. The film was a big hit in Kannada. It was dubbed to other languages. Now, the film is running successfully in Telugu as well as Hindi languages.

Let us hope that the film generates amazing revenue at the box office.