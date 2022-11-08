Kamal signs up Ajith's director for his next!

'Ulaganayagan' Kamal Haasan seems to be on a streak of making interesting collaborations. Post 'Vikram', he has announced that he shall be joining hands with Pa. Ranjith, Vetrimaaran and now, according to the reports, it shall be H. Vinoth.

The success of Vikram has not only affected the box office and the makers, but also Kamal too. With the thumping success, it looks like Kamal has finally found what he's looking for next in his career. Although his initial inhibition of not collaborating with new filmmakers has broken, he seems to pay an eye to the style of the makers too.

Needless to say, he has signed up Pa. Ranjith, a promising filmmaker of mainstream cinema across the country and then there were reports of him having a couple of meetings with Vetrimaaran, a top Tamil filmmaker. It looks like he shall be collaborating with H. Vinoth, who made 'Nerkonda Paarvai' & 'Valimai' with Ajith. He's currently busy with 'Thunivu', his third collaboration with Ajith and shall be officially signing the agreement with Kamal Haasan for his next one!