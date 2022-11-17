Kamal Haasan to sail with Stalin in TN elections

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party supremo Kamal Haasan has once again like to test the waters before his party contesting in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections.

Accordingly, he started motivating the party cadre for the general elections in 2024.

Kamal Haasan presided a meeting with party leaders and cadre in Chennai on Wednesday. Sources said that the meeting discussed the road map to upcoming general elections. The MNM party chief appealed the party leaders to strengthen the party from ground level so that it will perform well in the upcoming elections.

He also elicited the opinion of the party functionaries on whether the party goes alone in the elections or in alliance with any major political party. At the same time he clarified that his business dealing with film producer cum actor and ruling party MLA Udayanidhi Stalin is no where connected with the politics.

But, the political analysts are saying that there are talks going on between the leaders from Chief Minister MK Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and Kamal Haasan's MNM party on the poll alliance. His ruling out of his association with Chief Minister's son Udayanidhi Stalin is to hold the party leaders who are against the ruling party.

When it comes to the MNM party affairs, Actor Kamal Haasan founded the party amid fanfare in 2018. The party failed to win a single seat in both the 2019 general election and 2021 assembly polls. The percentage of votes polled to the MNM reduced from 3.7 percent in 2019 to 2.6 percent in 2021 assembly polls. The party founder Kamal Haasan unsuccessfully contested from the Coimbatore (South) constituency.