Kajal Agarwal back from surgery?

Kajal Agarwal is the only heroine who has experienced a similar following of a top hero in Telugu Cinema. Right from doing vital screen presence to releasing a solo film, she has seen a great star life.

Even after her marriage, followed by her delivery, she tends to be in the news & trending elements of social media. One such incident was the physical transitional phase of Kajal's pregnancy. After a lot of trolls on her husband Gautham, she came out & criticised the trolls. Now it seems she had to go through some surgeries to make a few adjustments for herself.

According to our sources, Kajal has gone through surgery on the nose & lips. Although a valid citation of the news is needed, it is believed that she couldn't match up herself before her personal events and she felt like she need some shaping up for herself. Needless to say, she joined the shoot of 'Indian 2' recently Kamal Haasan & other stars.

Directed by Shankar S., the film marks the first collaboration between Kajal & Kamal. The film is helmed to be one of the big-budget films of the year.