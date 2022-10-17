KA Paul stuns BJP candidate, seeks support in Munugode by-poll

Praja Shanti Party chief and independent candidate to upcoming Munugode by-election KA Paul stunned the BJP candidate Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy by seeking his support to win the seat. He also assured the BJP candidate that he will develop Munugode on par with United States of America (USA) if he voted to power.



The incident took place recently in Chandur when both the candidates came face to face during the poll campaign. According to eyewitnesses, when Rajagopal Reddy tried to evade KA Paul , the independent candidate pulled the hand of the BJP candidate and murmured with him for few minutes. After listening to his words, the stunned Rajagopal Reddy left the place after pasting a smile on his face. After seeing KA Paul, the BJP workers made slogans in support of the party candidate.

Later speaking to media, KA Paul has said that he requested Rajagopal Reddy to support him in the upcoming by-election. The independent candidate also said that he assured the BJP candidate that he will develop Munugode on par with the USA within 60 months if he voted to power. KA Paul blamed Rajagopal Reddy for not responding to his proposal. He alleged that the TRS, the BJP and the Congress parties have been spending lot of money to lure voters.

KA Paul, in his usual way of making other to laugh, has claimed that he developed once upon a time a forest like Hyderabad to present happening city. He promised to provide as many as 7000 jobs to unemployed youth if he voted to power. Whether the independent candidate is going to make any major impact on the outcome of the by-poll but he has been making some relief to the heated poll campaign at Munugode with his laugh-riot presence and poll promises.