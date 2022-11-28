Juicy Update On Dhanush and Sekhar Kammula’s Film 

After scoring a Super-hit with Love Story, Sekhar Kammula took a long break and is back with an exciting project with Dhanush.

Right from a few days, speculation is rife that Dhanush will be making a Pan Indian film under the direction of Sekhar Kammula. It is also heard that the film is going to be a 'period drama' set in 'Madras'.

Now making these speculations true, the latest buzz is that the script work and pre-production part of the movie is reported to be completed, and the film is going to get launched officially today with a formal pooja.

The film is being bankrolled by Narayanadas Narang and Puskur Rammohan Rao. This yet-to-be-titled drama will be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

However, Other details about the cast and crew are still under wrap and may be announced officially within a few days.