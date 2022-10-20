Jersey director to work with Vijay Deverakonda?

Gautam Tinnanuri is one of the talented filmmakers in Telugu right now. Having made his debut with the film Malli Rava, the director next went on to direct a film Jersey. The film became a hit. There were reports that the director will next work with Ram Charan. However, the speculations say that the project is not happening.



Meanwhile, an interesting rumor surfaced online which revealed us that Gautam Tinnanuri is currently in talks with Rowdy boy Vijay Deverakonda for an exciting film. The duo reportedly came forward to discuss on an interesting script.

Gautam Tinnanuri went to Bollywood to direct the remake of Jersey but it also did not work well at the box office.

As of now, Vijay Deverakonda is currently busy working on an interesting film titled Kushi. Most likely, the new film will begin next year. The complete details of the film will be out soon, along with an official announcement.