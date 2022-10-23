Jathi Rathnalu beauty talks about her career gap

Long-legged Tollywood beauty Faria Abdullah made a cute silver screen debut with 'Jathi Ratnalu', the biggest blockbuster of Telugu cinema in 2021. This hilarious entertainer helmed by KV Anudeep struck the right chord with the viewers and bagged huge Collections at box-office. In the role of Chitti, Faria portrayed the needed innocence and delivered a convincing act throughout the film. However, later the Heroine was not seen in many films.

She just had a special appearance in films like 'Bangarraju' and 'Most Eligible Bachelor'. She took a long gap and finally she started shooting for Santosh Sobhan's 'Like Share Subscribe' that is going to release within a few days.

In a recent interview, she faced the same question from the media, and the actress has given a clarity over the same. The actress mentioned that the gap was intentional and she wanted to be a part of those projects that offer her a scope to perform.

Directed by Merlapaka Gandhi, Like Share Subscribe is bankrolled by Aamuktha Creations and Niharika Entertainment jointly. The film will be hitting the screens next month.