Janasainiks pay heavy price with Pawan Kalyan's 'Part Time Politician' tag

Jana Sena Party (JSP) President, movie star Pawan Kalyan always in news in terms of provoke Janasainiks (party cadre) and his fans at regular intervals. With his filmy style comments and speeches of abusive language has made his staunch followers to see themselves behind the bars while the matinee idol vanished without any trace of his appearance in the public. It is learnt that the leader never had a habit of visiting the JSP activists and fans who were in jail after took part in protest and damaged the public property with a call given by him and arrested by the Police.

As Pawan Kalyan termed as a demigod to the teenagers and youngsters with his histrionics on silver screen, it is pathetic to note that most of the persons jailed are either students or unemployed youth.

Starting with his protest programme against the privatisation of Vizag steel plant to the recent one at Ippatam village of Mangalagiri Assembly constituency in Guntur against the demolition of houses as part of road widening drive, his vanishing act after provoke the public to revolt against the state government has led to the arrest of hundreds of protesters by the police in the respective areas.

When the state government decided to name Konaseema district as Ambedkar district, with the provocative call given by the JSP president, the police registered cases against more than 120 persons who took part in the act of violence where most of them were still behind the bars.

The same was happened with Pawan Kalyan after he criticised the ministers by making provocative comments when they took part in the Prajagarjana programme in Visakhapatnam. As many as 115 persons belonged to the JSP were arrested and the police filed cases against them after they attacked the ministers at Vizag airport.

In the recent Ippatam incident also the police arrested many JSP activists who protested in a violent way after their president gave provocative speech in a filmy style. In this case also there is no trace of Pawan Kalyan where his political opponents call him a 'Part time Politician'.

But the political analysts are of view that being a president to a political party, the vanishing act of Pawan Kalyan at the time the party cadre are facing hardship may create severe damage to the JSP with the decline in the number of party activists, leaders, followers and sympathisers in future.