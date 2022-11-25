Jai Balayya: Thaman's Box Baddhalaipoindi

Music director Thaman is known for his energetic high voltage songs. If he teams up with a powerful hero like Nandamuri Balakrishna, then audiences will have a musical blast for sure.

We witnessed the power of this combination in Akhanda. Now, they are back again with their upcoming film Veera Simha Reddy. The first track of the film, Jai Balayya, was released earlier today.

Prior to its release, Thaman shared a picture of a subwoofer and said that it was broken due to the sound of the Jai Balayya song. "Just Now Saw the Final Lyrical Video & Final Sound of #jaiballaya Mass Anthem. Can't wait. #VeeraSimhaaReddy First Single. Subwoofer (laughing emojis)," he tweeted.

This tweet raised expectations among fans. Living up to their expectations, Jai Balayya turned out to be a foot-tapping mass number. It will enter the playlists of Balayya's fans right away.

Now, the audiences are hoping that Thaman produces the same quality of 'Box-Baddhalayye' music for the entire film.

Directed by Gopichand Malineni, Veera Simha Reddy features Shruti Haasan as the female lead. It is slated for a Sankranthi 2023 release







