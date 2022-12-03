Jagan to take a last call on winning horses to next elections from the sitting MLAs Tomorrow

YSRCP President, Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is going to take a last call on winning candidates to the next elections from the ruling party MLAs Tomorrow.

He is scheduled to address the last workshop on state government's prestigious 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' (Our government at each and every doorstep) with the ministers and MLAs on December 4, on the same day the programme is going to conclude. The chief minister launched it on May 11 across the state to once again come to power after next elections. The programme also aimed to make the ministers and MLAs to reach the people all over people in order to explain the various development programmes and welfare schemes which have been implemented by the state government for the last three-half-years.

The public representatives have to address the civic problems raised by the people when they meet them personally as part of the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam'.

It is learnt that, Jagan is of view that with the personal interaction of the public representative with the common people in the programme, which is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, will show a positive impact on the party's prospectus in the next assembly elections.

At the same time, Chief Minister Jagan has set a target to the ministers, MLAs and in-charges to participate in the prestigious programme for 96 days in 174 assembly constituencies out of 175 constituencies before the programme going to conclude tomorrow, during the workshops conducted with them at regular intervals. He also cautioned them that it is difficult to get ticket in the next elections those who failed to reach the target. The YSRCP chief also pointed out at their performance and active participation, during the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam', based on the reports and findings from various surveys organized by the ruling party through some professional agencies.

According the party sources, Jagan may finalize the sitting MLAs who is going to get party ticket in the next elections, based on their performance in the state government's prestigious programme.

It is learnt that, 70 percent of the public representatives crossed the target by participating in the programme for more than 100 days, in the remaining 30 percent of the MLAs as much as 12 percent were in the range of 60 to 80 days and the remaining 18 percent of public representatives took part in the the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' in between 40 to 60 days, where the prestigious programme launched almost seven months back.

Altogether, the fate of the ruling party MLAs will be decided by the YSRCP president at Sunday's workshop on the 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam', where the ministers and the MLAs took part.