Jagan to give pink slip to the non-performing MLAs

The ruling party MLAs in Andhra Pradesh seems to be worrying a lot about the fourth and final review of state governments' prestigious Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam (government at each and every door step) programme by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on December 4. Most of them are in view that the final review will decide their fate in getting party ticket in the next Assembly elections.

The sources said that the Chief Minister has taken a serious note of most of the MLAs as well as ministers are not at all taking part in the programme, which aims to take feedback from the general public on the effective implementation of the various welfare schemes and development programmes in the state, and strictly instructed them to take part in the programme without fail in the third review meeting. He suggested them to utilise the time period between the third review and fourth and final review in attending the programme to get more brownie points to their performance in the fourth review. Jagan also categorically informed them that don't blame him if they (the MLAs ) didn't get the party ticket in the next elections after the final and crucial review on the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme was held.

It is learnt that, based on the latest feedback and reports submitted to the Chief Minister, at least 30 sitting MLAs may not secure the party ticket in the ensuing elections. The sources said that Jagan may directly reveal the names of the non-performing MLAs in the final review meeting. The MLAs are worrying a lot about their fate as December 4 is few weeks away, the sources said.