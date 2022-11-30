'It's my responsibility to provide complete education to your children'

"We are waging a war against the monsters and Marichas (Maricha is a demon in the Hindu epic Ramayana). Don't believe in the words of Dushta Chatushtayam(the foursome with bad intentions). Your son (CM Jagan) never believes in news papers, TV channels and Dattaputrudu (adopted son). Your son is very honest. He will do whatever he assured to you. Your son believes people and god. Notice the difference (in providing good governance towards the welfare of the people) between present government and earlier government. If you feel good was happened (in the present government) stood in support of Jagananna", Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has called upon the people of the state, while depositing Rs. 694 crores, as fee reimbursement for July-September 2022 quarter under 'Jagananna Vidya Deevena' programme, in to the accounts of mothers of 11.02 lakh students, by pressing a button at a public gathering in Madanapalle of Annamayya district on Wednesday.

"(I am) praying god to bless the opposition parties with wisdom. My prayers with the leaders to cultivate intellect, awareness among them and to relieve them from the thought of built the state capital in their own lands. Those who argue that social balance will be disturbed should attain wisdom. Praying the almighty to bless the people, who have been indulging false propaganda, with common sense", the YSRCP President said, amid thunderous applause from the audience.

The chief minister said that his government has been treating the amount spending on education to the millions of students in the state as an asset instead of expenditure.

"Irrespective of the number of children in the state, I am assuring education to your (the mothers) children. I will become a back bone to the children in pursuing their education. It is my responsibility to provide complete education to your children", Jagan assured.