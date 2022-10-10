Its confirmed, BJP indirectly admits its defeat at Munugode

The high command of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) indirectly admits it's candidate Komati Reddy Rajagopal Reddy' s defeat in the ensuing by-poll at Munugode Assembly constituency in Telangana. There is no sign of arrival of chief ministers from BJP-ruled states as well as star campaigners of the party to take part in the poll campaign at Munugode.

Even BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar who announced to launch whirl wind tour in the constituency was nowhere sighted in the vicinity of the Munugode. Central minister G Kishan Reddy also behaving like he was nowhere concerned with the by-poll.

According to the political analysts in the state, the BJP high command foresighted its defeat in the by-poll and started preparing itself to confine to third place in the ensuing election. Thus it is not taking any step to create campaign hungama at Munugode. Earlier it roped in party star campaigners like Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to campaign for the party candidates in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections. But expecting defeat at Munugode by-poll, the saffron party bigwigs not at all showing any interest towards poll campaign.

It is learnt that the BJP-ruled Central Government has sanctioned contracts worth Rs.18000 crore to Rajagopal Reddy and advised him not to go for campaign. The party high command also instructed him to distribute money to the voters in a big way instead of conducting poll campaign.

According to the reliable sources, leaders like Etela Rajender and Vivek will get a share in the contract works allotted to him. At the same time the state leaders also expecting huge monetary benefits from Rajagopal Reddy. That is why they are not participating in the poll campaign until unless they will get a sound assurance from the party candidate.

The political pundits are of opinion that Rajagopal Reddy who has been keen to get the contracts has been least bothered about the winning of Munugode seat in the ensuing by-election. He is of sure about his defeat and not at all interested to spend huge amounts for the campaign. Finally the sitting MLA became inactive in terms of winning the seat once again.