Is Chappal a Lucky Mascot to Telugu Politicians?

The recent developments in two Telugu states seemed to be making chappal a lucky mascot to the politicians.

It all started with Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan. The actor who is called as "Power Star" by his fans has been mockingly referred to by YSRCP leaders as "Package Star", suggesting that he and his party was linked with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP).

Seems to be lost his patience after hearing the word package star many times, the JSP President, while addressing the party functionaries at the party office in Mangalagiri on October 18, removed one of his chappals on the dais and waving it emotionally, "inkokasaari package gickage ante.. cheppu theesukoni pallu raalagadathannu (If you (referring to the YSRCP leaders) call me package star one more time, I will hit your teeth with my chappal) ", he warned his critics.

All of sudden things fall in place for Pawan Kalyan after he showed his chappal to everyone. On the same day, TDP supremo Nara Chandrababu Naidu met Pawan Kalyan at Viajayawada. Both the leaders announced to take up an united fight against Jagan rule in order to save democracy in the state. His eight-year-long- wait to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi has yielded result. Pawan Kalyan met Narendra Modi at Visakhapatnam on November 11. Thus his dream to meet Modi became a reality. Within one month of time after showing his one chappal to the YSRCP leaders openly, now the JSP president has been asking the voters of Andhra Pradesh to give 'One Chance' to him and his party to rule the state after next elections.

Like a coincidence, Andhra Pradesh former chief minister Chandrababu and Telangana MLC Kavitha referred the word 'chappal' in their speeches on November 18, exactly one month after Pawan Kalyan showed his chappal to the YSRCP leaders.

"Arvind.. gurthu pettuko inkosaari naa gurinchi pichi pichigaa maatladithee Nizamabad Chowrasta lo cheppu tho kodathanu( Arvind..mind this words. If you once again make derogatory comments against me I will hit you with my chappal at Nizamabad Junction) ", Kavitha warned Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind while addressing the press persons at the TRS legislative party office in Hyderabad on Friday, after he made comments that she was in contact with the Congress Party President Mallikarjun Kharge to the grand old party.

"ippudu naku vachchina kopaaniki, avesaaniki cheppu choopinchaali. Kaani choopinchaledhu (Right now, I have to show my chappal (to the protesters) with emotional anger. But I am not showing)" , the TDP president made this comments, while some of the protesters raised slogans such as 'Rayalaseema Drohi' (Rayalaseema Traitor) and 'Chandrababu go back', during his third-day-tour in Kurnool on Friday.

Let us wait and watch, whether the chappal which gave an opportunity to Pawan Kalyan to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and made him political star overnight will do the same to Chandrababu Naidu and Kavitha in fulfilling their political ambitions in future.