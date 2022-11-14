Is 'Active Telugu Film Producers Guild' a sham?

It is very much known to everyone how COVID has affected the trade of the country, especially that of the Film Industry. With the boom of OTT platforms, the cinema business has completely shifted from theatres to streaming platforms, affecting the daily wagers and other labour depending on it.

In the purview of this, a big strike was held by the actors, stuntmen and other unions of the industry demanding an increase in wage which actually rushed for the active participation of The Film Chamber Of Commerce (TFCC) along with Active Telugu Film Producers Guild (ATFPG) in making a decision about the economy of the film business. This was in August and they have come up with many proposals.

One among them was about the window of 8 weeks between theatrical release and OTT release. But it looks like they are not even being remembered by the very own people who have proposed this. 'Alluri' - 2 weeks, 'Swathimuthyam' - 3 weeks, 'The Ghost' - 4 weeks and now 'Ori Devuda' - 4 weeks of theatrical release.

Reputed personalities are making noises about this it looks like most of them are very much more concerned about their bank figures than chamber rules.