Is Acharya a 'small' film Ram Charan?

Hits and flops are common in every actor's career. They need to take it as a lesson and move on but should not stick to the failure and blame the director for it. Now, Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mega Power Star Ram Charan are doing the same.

Earlier this year, Chiru came up with Acharya, which was directed by Koratala Siva. Charan played a key role in the movie. Right from the promos, Acharya failed to generate curiosity among the audience. Finally, when it hit the screens, people rejected it right away. Thus, it ended up as an epic disaster.

After Acharya's failure, Koratala didn't face the media till now. On the flip side, Chiranjeevi shifted the entire blame on Koratala and indirectly stated that he just did whatever the director told him. Recently, Ram Charan attended Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.

Speaking at the event, he said that he acted in a 'small' film after RRR. He added that even though he played a guest appearance in the movie and it was released after RRR, people didn't come to watch it. He asserted that people only encourage good content.

Even though he didn't take the name, it was evident that Charan was indicating Acharya. His statements are now baffling many people. He mentioned the word 'small film'. In what way Acharya is a small film? During the pre-release event, everyone said that it is a big film made on a huge budget. Even we will admit it. Charan's role was not a guest appearance and he is seen in most of the second half.

Just because it became a flop, Charan and Chiru distanced it and its director Koratala. Does a film's failure change people? Is it what we are seeing in this case? Earlier, directors and actors used to maintain a good relationship with each other irrespective of the film's result. But we wonder what happened in the case of Acharya. Only Chiru, Charan or Koratala can answer.