Internet claims 'Das Ka Dhamki' as a Freemake of yesteryear mass blockbuster

Controversial hero Vishwak Sen has announced his next project, 'Das ka Dhamki', without any prior announcement. This came in immediately after he walked out of Arjun Sarja's project, which landed in a coup. But it looks like even this is going to end up in controversies.

The teaser of 'Dass Ka Dhamki' features nothing new. A rich businessman is presumed dead after he is met with an accident, and then his doppelgänger, with a completely contrary personality, takes his place, eliminates the evil guys, and re-orders his life. This is the most commercial potboiler plot in Indian cinema.

Post the release of the teaser, the whole internet claimed it to be a freemake of various films, including Gopichand - Sampath Nandi's 'Gautham Nanda'. But in actuality, this seems to be lifted from Megastar's mass blockbuster 'Rowdy Alludu'. Although Chiranjeevi made 3 films along the same lines, the scenes & the presentation has reminded everyone of 'Rowdy Alludu' exclusively.

Although the film is directed by Vishwa Sen, the story scripting is done by Prasanna Kumar Bezawada. While social media is already floating with the videos comparing the visuals, the team haven't commented on it.