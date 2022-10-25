Indians laziness costs Rs.25,6000 crore on medical bills: WHO

The recent WHO survey report has revealed that 81 percent of teenagers and 28 percent of adults do not even practice the bare minimum of exercise across the 174 countries.

When it comes to India, as much as 74 percent people in the age group of 11 to 17 were found with lack of motivation for physical exercise. In the above said age group girls of 76 percent and boys with 72 percent were not at all involved any physical exercise activities.

When it comes to the people above the age of 18 years, as much as 44 percent women and 25 percent men are not even practice the minimum exercise. Indians above the age of 70 years also fall under the same category where 60 percent of women and 38 percent of men not at all involved in any type of physical exercise activities.

The survey has found that due to the laziness, Indians will be affected by the lifestyle diseases like hypertension, high BP, depression and cancer which will lead to spend Rs.25,600 crore on health issues. The WHO also estimated that the medical expenditure will reach an amount of Rs.2.5 lakh crores within a decade.