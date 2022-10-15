India slips from 101 to 107 Rank in Global Hunger Index, KTR posts a sarcastic tweet

India has ranked 107 out of 121 countries on the Global Hunger Index in which it slipped from 101 rank of last year and ranked 107 this year. Countries like Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal are in better positions than India



India positioned itself in the worst place in the Global Hunger Index (GHI)-2022. India has ranked 107 out of 121 countries and slipped from 101 rank of last year. According to the GHI, Except Afghanistan (109) India lagged behind all the countries in South Asia. Countries like Pakistan (99), Sri Lanka (64), Bangaldesh (84), Nepal (81) and Myanmar (71) in South Asia has fared well than India. In the listing, countries such as Zambia(108), Afghanistan(109), Timor-Leste(110) are ranked below India.

Yet another day & yet another amazing achievement of NPA Govt



India slipped from 101st to 107th rank in Global Hunger Index



Instead of accepting failure, am sure BJP jokers will dismiss the report as anti-Indian now #AchheDin https://t.co/vdMR4GUuHN — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 15, 2022

The GHI ranks allotted to the countries based on child mortality, child wasting, child stunting and undernourishment.



Meanwhile, Telangana Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao blamed the BJP-ruled Central Government on the worst rank that India held in the recently released Global Hunger Index.

