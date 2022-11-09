I will introduce my girlfriend soon - Vishal

Tamil hero Vishal is one of the eligible bachelors in Kollywood. He is in his forties but is yet to get married. In the past, he got engaged to a Telugu actress named Anisha but their engagement was cancelled soon.

For the unversed, Anisha was seen in movies like Pelli Choopulu and Arjun Reddy. After breaking his engagement, Vishal remained single and focused on his film career.

Recently, it was rumoured that Vishal is in love with actress Abhinaya and it was also stated that they will get married soon. However, Abhinaya denied these rumours.

Finally, Vishal himself spoke about his wedding plans. Recently, he organized a collective wedding event of 11 couples, in association with a charitable trust. Speaking at the event, Vishal said that arranged marriage doesn't suit him anymore.

He said that he will tie the knot with the lady he loves. Vishal also revealed that he is in love with someone. He added that he will introduce her soon and also reveal their marriage date.

After these statements, people are wondering who is the girl Vishal is in love with. We have to wait for a few more days to know her.