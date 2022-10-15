Hyderabad won World Green City Award, CM KCR & Minister KTR elated

Bringing a pride moment to the Hyderabadis and people of Telangana, the most happening city Hyderabad won another international award. Apart from bagging the 'World Green City Award' for developing the greenery, the City also won 'Living Green for Economic Recovery and Inclusive Growth'. The award was instituted by the International Association of Horticulture Producers (AIPH) and was given at a function held in South Korea on Friday. Hyderabad bagged the award for developing the greenery in the vicinity of the Outer Ring Road (ORR).



Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao expressed their happiness on Hyderabad winning the prestigious award. The Chief Minister has said that it is not only pride to Hyderabad but also to the entire nation. He congratulated minister KT Rama Rao, Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar and the GHMC staff on this occasion. Chief Minister in a statement has said that the award has been reflecting the proper implementation of Haritha Haram and Pattana Pragathi programs by the state government. He called upon people of Telangana, public representatives and officials concerned to strive hard in improving the greenery across the state.