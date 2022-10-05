Hyderabad far better in Air Quality compares with other Metro Cities

Here is good news to the Hyderbadis in Telangana. According to the recent ratings in terms of Air Quality Index (AQI) the happening city Hyderabad has been far better in maintaining improved air quality compared with the other cities all over the country. The credit of moving Hyderabad from an environment of pollution to the pure air has been given to the developments took place in recent years including introduction of environment friendly metro rail connectivity in the twin cities which reduces the air pollution drastically. The state government's prestigious 'Haritha Haram' ( a program targeted to create maximum green cover in the state by planting saplings in large number), establishment of cycle corridors, measures on place in order to encourage people to use electric vehicles instead of petrol vehicles were also showed major impact in reducing the air pollution in Hyderabad drastically.



When come back to the air equality, it has been measured with Air Quality Index – AQI and gives ratings to cities concerned by calculating the number of days where the air quality is good. In terms of AQI, Hyderabad stood first among the other cities in the country.

According to the recent statistics as many as 76 days showed better AQI in 2019 and the number of days increased to 109 in 2021 which shows that there is a tremendous increase in the number of days with better air quality in Hyderabad. In the same year 2021, Delhi recorded with only one day in terms of better AQI, Mumbai with 37 days, Chennai is of 79 days and Kolkata with 89 days of better AQI.

Based on the above statistics one has to say that Hyderabad has been moving forward from pollution to better air quality compared with the other metro cities in the country.