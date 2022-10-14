An elderly man and his son brutally murdered at their residence in Uppal

Hyderabad: The brutal murder of father and son in Uppal of Hyderabad created a stir in the city. According to locals, Narasimha Sharma (78) and his son Srinivas (35) are living in the colony at the Uppal Gandhi statue. The unknown assailants barged into their house and attacked Narasimha with an axe and hacked him to death. they also killed his son in the most brutal way when he tried to rescue his father and fled from there.

The Uppal police who learned about the incident reached the spot along with the dog squad and the CLUES team and found the father-son duo in a pool of blood. They collected the details from the locals who said that a man wearing a blue shirt ran away from the Gandhi statue towards the main road. Meanwhile, the maid of the house revealed that she was also threatened with a knife.

The police formed into teams and launched a search operation to catch the culprits. The family members are alleging that their relatives were murdered due to property disputes. According to the complaint of the victims, a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.