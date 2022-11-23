HIT 2 Movie Trailer hints at a big HIT

Vishwaksen's HIT is one of the super hit films in Telugu. Now, the second part of the film titled HIT 2 is gearing up for a grand release on 2nd of the December. Adivi Sesh played the lead role in the film and the trailer was out today on social media.

Adivi Sesh is seen as the powerful police officer KD who is going to chase the mystery of a murder done by a psychopath killer. THere are multiple murders in the house and the cop will have to chase it at any cost amidst many challenges and hiccups.

The trailer has got all interesting elements including mystery, suspense, action and subtle humor. It is a serious crime drama laced by thrilling elements.

Meenakshi Chaudhary is the heroine in the film which stars Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Tanikella Bharani, Srikanth Maganti, and Komalee Prasad in important roles.

Nani is producing the film and he bets high on the success of the movie. The complete details of the project will be out soon.








