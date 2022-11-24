Hindu Seers of 30 Mutts to launch political party in AP

As many as 30 seers from various mutts of different states as warned that they will launch a new political party in Andhra Pradesh if the irregularities taking place at Tirumala hill shrine are not averted.

According to them, they were not allowed from Mahadwaram at Tirumala temple to have darshan of presiding deity. The security staff responded negatively and said that they don't have any information their entry to the temple. The seers registered their protest at the entrance of the temple. Later, addressing the press persons at Alamelu Mangapuram, Sri Yogi Athideswarananda Parvatha Swami, seer, Sri Yogi Peetham of based at Vijayawada, has alleged that Tirumala become a business center instead of a spiritual center. He said that only politicians and rich people will have a hassle free darshan of presiding deity in Tirumala.

"The prevailing conditions at Tirumala will not allow ordinary devotees to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy without any hardship. We will very soon organize a public meeting at Tirupati and reveal the corrupt practices and irregularities taking place at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams(TTD)", the seer said.

He also warned that they will launch a political party in Andhra Pradesh with the blessings from 900 seers across the country if the situation at the TTD was not changed. The seer also said that through All India Hindu Mahasabha they will bring devotees in to AP politics.