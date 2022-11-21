Himanshu steals the show, netizens call him Telangana Bahubali

A handsome youngster with curly hair drew the attention of motorsport enthusiasts at the first phase of the Formula E trail run by the Indian Racing League at Hussain Sagar in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Kalvakuntla Himunshu Rao, son of minister KT Rama Rao and grandson of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, made his presence attractive with his stylish attire and body language.

His photograph taken at the racing event went viral on social media, where netizens liked the photograph very much. They shared it to their friends, and appreciated Himanshu by posting good number of comments on various plat forms of social media.

One netizen comments, "Father is Twitter tillu and son is dj tillu". He compared father-son duo with recent Telugu block buster DJ Tillu movie.

Another says, "Wow looking handsome @TheRealHimanshu, I am sure you'll beat your dad @KTRTRS followers.. Anna really proud of Himanshu.. the way he took the #Challenge".

Meanwhile, one of the netizens recollected the bad mouth of some politicians towards the personality of Himanshu and says, "This boy show what one can do to answer the persons who commented on his personality! He will be sure successful person in his life! God bless".

As it so, a movie lover on twitter says, "Babu You Become So Slim Looking Like Mahesh Babu".

Another moviegoer comments, "Bro hero lekka try cheyochuga mana telangana bahubali la vunnav", and called Himanshu as our Telangana Bahubali by advising him to try his luck in movie industry as he looks like a hero.

And, finally, here is a smart phone addict and critic who looked keenly at the photograph and says, "But why he need 2 phones in his pocket".