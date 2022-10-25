Heavy rush at box office for Sankranthi

Sankranthi is a festival which is bound with various sentiments for Telugu people. Along with festivities, cinema has also become a part of the celebration for everyone for decades. Hence, the humongous planning & working goes if the makers are planning to have a release in January. Multiple biggies are geared up for a grand release during Sankranthi.

Interestingly, there are four movies heading for a clash for Pongal 2023. Hopefully, the race of Sankarthi concludes with 'Waltair Veerayya', 'Veera Simha Reddy', 'Adipurush' and 'Agent' as more releases might lead to the issue of the exhibition.

What's surprising is the availability of theatres for all these movies. With Megastar Chiranjeevi, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Prabhas heading for a clash, the availability of theatres is uncertain for these films itself. But, Akhil too joined the race. As there is more time, we have to see who will get enough theatres.