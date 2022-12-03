Harish Rao pays floral tribute to Telangana martyr Srikantha Chary

T Harish Rao, Minister for Finance, Health Medical and Family Welfare has paid floral tribute to the portrait of Telangana martry Dasoju Srikanth Chary, marking his death anniversary on Saturday.

The minister, in a tweet posted on his tweeter handle, has said that he is paying floral tribute to the martyr Dasoju Srikantha Chary, who sacrificed his life to achieve statehood to Telangana during the last leg of the movement. Harish Rao said that the state government under the leadership of chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has been working to fulfill the aspirations of the Telangana martyrs and putting all efforts in improving the living standards of each and every family in the state with good health and prosperous.

Srikantha Chary was among the first who sacrificed his life by set himself fire in 2009 by demanding statehood to Telangana. The student of pharmacology from Nalgonda has succumbed to major burn injuries on December 3, 2009. Srikantha Chary sacrificed his life in response to the arrest of Telangana Rasthra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao, when he was in fast-unto-death demanding the bifurcation of Telangana state from Andhra Pradesh.