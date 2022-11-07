HBD Kamal Haasan - Once Upon a Time, There lived a Ghost

Until last year, Kamal Haasan was one of the senior heroes who is in the final stages of his career. His films weren't working at the box office. His fanbase got decreased significantly, and the younger generation of audiences wasn't showing interest in watching his work.

But it all changed this year when he made a stunning comeback with Vikram.

On the occasion of Kamal Haasan's 68th birthday, let us look at his unbelievable comeback.

When Vikram was announced, everyone was excited because it was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and also features Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil in the other lead roles. People were excited to watch the powerhouse performances of Kamal, Sethupathi, and Fafa.

Finally, Vikram had hit the screens in June this year and went on to become a smashing hit. It collected more than 400 crores at the box office and remained one of the biggest hits in Tamil cinema. Everyone was stunned to see Kamal killing it in action sequences at the age of 67. Vikram proved the worth of Kamal Haasan yet again.

After the success of Vikram, Kamal has regained his lost stardom. Now, he has an exciting lineup. He is working with Shankar for Indian 2 and Mani Ratnam for an untitled project. It is heard that he also has a project in discussion with H. Vinoth.

With his versatile choices, Kamal is stealing the limelight once again. He is making his fans happy by teaming up with top veteran directors as well as young filmmakers.

We wish him a very happy birthday and hope he delivers more blockbusters like Vikram with his upcoming films.